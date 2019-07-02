Valletta Cultural Agency is organising a five-kilometre race around the capital which will take place on Thursday August 8.

The run will begin from the Auberge de Castille, in San Pawl street at 8pm and will end in Freedom Square, in front of the Parliament. The details were announced in a press conference by Valletta Cultural Agency, which is organising the event in collaboration with Malta Employees Sports Association (MESA) and with the local council of Valletta.

The president of Valletta Cultural Agency, Jason Micallef, explained that this event is part of the same programme that brought the five km runs to Gozo and Ta' Qali. However, this will be the first time this kind of event will take place in the capital.

All people working in the public and private sector are welcome to participate.

For more information visit MESA’s Facebook page.