If one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, then Wasteserv’s reuse centres are a goldmine.

The waste management company has shared some of the more unusual items that ended up for sale in its four reuse centres in Luqa, Mrieħel, Ħal Far and Gozo. They include a second-hand piano for €60, a baby basket for €10 and a 10kg bag of firewood for a bargain €5.

Since the centre was opened a year and a half ago, about 18,000 items have been sold or given to new homes and €50,000 in proceeds collected for environmental projects.

The project currently benefiting from these funds is the Maltese honeybee conservation project at Magħtab and Wied Fulija.

A piano is among items that would have been thrown away but are given a chance of a new life through the Wasteserv reuse centres.

Daniel Tabone, Wasteserv’s chief officer for circular economy, said the second-hand items would, otherwise, be thrown away.

“It is rewarding for us to see these items, that would have probably ended up in the landfill, finding a new life,” he said.

“There are people who come here regularly looking for collectibles or little treasures.”

Other items taken to the centres include silver-plated items, vinyl records, books, toys, clothes, shoes, crockery carpets, furniture and even shower trays.

Tabone explained that the items are donated to the reuse centres by the public who place them in bins outside the centres. Some are selected by Wasteserv staff from among the items collected through the bulky refuse collection system.

The Luqa reuse centre.

The public can then visit one of the four reuse centres in search of unwanted treasure. Some items, such as books and toys, can be taken for free while others can be bought for very low prices. Prices start from €2 for small items like vintage tea sets, ceramic decoration and more. The most expensive item would cost about €80 for a large object, such as big piece of furniture.

The reuse centres are open from Monday to Sunday between 7.30am and 5.30pm.