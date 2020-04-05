As the country rallies to protect those who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, Smart Supermarket has launched Xirja essenzjali which is a pre-set basket of groceries and essentials to be delivered as soon as possible to the home of vulnerable people or the home of their loved ones.

Smart Supermarket provides an online shopping and delivery service. Many customers have taken advantage of the online service these last few weeks.

This quick-fix service, however, is aimed at those most in need to bypass the longer waiting times needed for larger orders and to those who do not have support systems.

This is an initiative by the management at Smart Supermarket to help those who are staying at home, those most vulnerable, customers who require most help as well as those who take care them.

It is a way to encourage customers to practise social distancing and, equally importantly, to safeguard employees who are also playing a part in offering Smart’s essential services to its customers.

Upon receiving an order, Smart Supermarket will prepare and deliver to the required address a basket that includes products like breakfast cereal, sandwiches, soup and pasta dishes. In all, each essentials grocery bag contains €35 worth of products.

Brands may change according to availability but total basket value will always be €35 or slightly higher.

Customers can order the bag of essential groceries immediately by sending an SMS or WhatsApp text to 7954 0010 with their name, surname, delivery address and loyalty card number.

Payment can be done upon delivery by cheque, cash or using their credit/debit card.

More details are available on the Smart Supermarket Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SmartSupermarket/posts/2879418245451837?__tn__=-R.