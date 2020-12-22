The popular concert with the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble returns with a new programme filled with the magic of baroque Christmases gone by.

ViBE is the resident ensemble of the Valletta International Baroque Festival. It was born out of a cultural need for Malta to have its own ensemble specifically focused on the study and performances of baroque music, including a rich repertoire of Maltese baroque works. The ensemble consists predominantly of Maltese musicians in collaboration with international baroque specialists.

This year, the ensemble will be joining forces with KorMalta and bass Albert Buttigieg.

The concert is taking place today at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. For tickets and safety guidelines, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.