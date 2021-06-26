A local beach club is giving chefs the chance to host diners in the sort of outdoor venue that their own establishments are lacking.

The idea is intended to help restaurants whose seating capacities have taken a hit due to COVID-19 social distancing rules and which are unable to offer outdoor seating.

Chef OpenAir, as the idea has been dubbed, began at the Tigne Beach club in Sliema on Friday, June 18. The two sit-down meals it has organised so far have both been sold out.

Briju chef Rafel Sammut was the first chef to host patrons at the beach club, with the Michelin-rated chef cooking up a menu of Meze starters, calamari, beef tagliata and gourmet imqaret.

He was followed by Nick Diacono of Fat Louie’s fame, who prepared anything from smoked Maltese sausage to oakwood grilled tuna.

Other restaurants lined up to serve patrons at the beach club include Pizzeria Sotto and Dr Juice as well as Kuya, Emma’s Kitchen, Stanjata, The Maltese Cook and Fish for Tomorrow.

Hot coals on the BBQ grill at the beach club.

Restaurants welcomed back eager diners in May, following a two-month shutdown period. At first catering establishments had to close at 5pm, but now can remain open until midnight and seat a maximum of six per table. Opening hours are to be extended as of next week.

Under current public health rules, restaurants must ensure that tables are kept 2m apart and that there is no more than one client for every 4 square metres of space.

While the Malta Tourism Authority has said that it will give establishments temporary permission to set up outdoor tables and chairs if they request it, not every restaurant is in a position to offer such a facility.

Diners eat at socially distanced tables.

“COVID-19 strengthened outdoor dining exponentially, yet not all restaurants and chefs have the opportunity of giving the outdoor experience to their clients,” a Chef OpenAir spokesperson said.

“We wanted to find a way of helping some of the talented chefs our country has to offer, at a time when they find themselves at a disadvantage through no fault of their own.”

The Tigne beach club can cater up to 120 seated patrons while following all COVID-19 mitigation measures.