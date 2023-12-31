As the Responsible Gaming Foundation’s (RGF) general manager, it’s my privilege to share insights from our 2022 Annual Report, which was published recently.

This year marks a significant stride in our commitment to fostering responsible gambling and mitigating gambling-related harm in Malta.

The RGF has continuously worked on raising awareness about the risks associated with gambling. Our pivotal ‘Take Action’ campaign, partially funded by the European Social Fund, has been a cornerstone in heightening community awareness. The campaign, featuring well-known personalities, significantly impacted local awareness, making RGF a beacon of support for those in need.

Our collaboration with Sedqa remains a testament to our commitment to education and support services. Through initiatives like the Teen Outside the Box programme, we’ve reached out to students, promoting responsible gaming and providing critical support for addiction.

The RGF’s Supportline 1777 and Online Chat services have seen notable enhancements. These platforms are integral in providing immediate support and are many individuals’ first step towards recovery.

The proliferation of online gambling has increased the need for responsible gambling practices. The RGF has been at the forefront, working with industry leaders and policymakers to develop innovative solutions to cushion the negative impacts of gambling.

The foundation’s mission is to promote responsible gambling practices and support individuals affected by the harms of gambling. We’ve made significant strides in creating an environment that promotes safe gambling while offering resources to those struggling with gambling addiction.

In 2022, we continued to expand our reach, ensuring that our message of responsible gambling and available support reached every corner of Malta.

Our visible presence in media and our collaborations with key stakeholders all contribute to a society that is more aware and better equipped to deal with the challenges of problem gambling.

Despite our achievements, the continuous growth of the gambling industry presents ongoing challenges. The RGF addresses these by promoting responsible gambling practices and enhancing our support and other services.

Looking ahead, we plan to revamp our educational campaigns, reaching out more effectively to primary and secondary students and their parents.

A comprehensive approach is needed to tackle gambling and virtual gaming addictions, and the RGF is committed to leading this charge.

We also aim to strengthen our support structure, providing holistic care for problem gamblers, problem gamers and their loved ones.

I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff, whose commitment and hard work have been the backbone of our achievements. Our success is a collective effort, a synergy of dedication, expertise, and compassion.

As we move forward, we remain committed to our core objectives: creating awareness, educating, providing support and assisting alternative activities to gambling. The challenges ahead are significant, but with the continued help of all stakeholders and partners, we are confident in our ability to make a lasting impact.

The journey of 2022 has been one of growth, learning and impactful change. As we reflect on the year’s accomplishments, we remind ourselves of the importance of our mission.

The Responsible Gaming Foundation is steadfast in its commitment to fostering a safer gambling environment in Malta and acting as a source of encouragement and hope for those who have suffered harm because of gambling.

The Annual Report 2022 can be downloaded from the RGF’s website www.rgf.org.mt.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt