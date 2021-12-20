The elderly have always been at the centre of policies drawn up by the Nationalist Party. These policies are based on the party’s belief that the elderly should be given all opportunities to remain as far as possible living an independent life in their community.

We have a very good track record in government in this sector. For the first-time ever, a parliamentary secretary dedicated solely to the welfare of the elderly was appointed. St Vincent De Paul Residence was upgraded and modernised and rehabilitation facilities at Zammit Clapp Hospital were introduced as were other services such as telecare, meals on wheels, community care, home help and the handyman services.

A future PN government is committed to enhance and radically improve the quality of life of the elderly and other marginalised sections of the population who, over the years, have been allowed to fall into poverty or being at risk of poverty.

Thanks to a robust local healthcare system we have managed to add years to life though not necessarily life to years. Today many elderly people reach the age of retirement in very good health with a large number still wanting to and able to contribute to the national economy.

To date, our national insurance system has regrettably failed to provide an adequate pension that guarantees a decent and comfortable quality of life after retirement. And our tax system tends to disincentivise pensioners from seeking gainful employment past retirement age.

Once again, the Nationalist Party is showing the way forward. Presently, pensions up to €14,318 are tax-free. For married pensionable couples, this sum increases by a further non-taxable €3,600.

A further €15,000 over and above a pension will be tax-free - Maria Deguara

A PN government will no longer consider pensions as part of the taxable income. Not only, but to motivate the elderly who voluntarily wish to keep on working past retirement age, it is proposing that a further €15,000 over and above their pension will also be tax- free. In real terms, a couple of pensioners will not be taxed on the first €33,000.

An estimated 17,000 pensioners will benefit from this measure either directly, because they will see a significant decrease in their taxes, or because they will no longer pay any tax. Those still actively employed in the private sector will also benefit from this measure.

The question of high electricity bills has been high on the national agenda. A future PN government is committed to refund the public all its dues, estimated to be €50 million. Furthermore, it is being proposed that all households where only elderly persons or an elderly person is registered will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction on the rent for both the water and the electricity metres. About 56,000 pensioners will benefit and will save a further €64 every year.

Several persons, mostly pensioners, suffer from chronic illnesses and are entitled to receive free medicines. However, some still opt to buy them, notably the medicines provided on the formulary are no longer suitable for the patient’s condition. A PN government will refund part of the cost of the medicine equivalent to the price at which the medicine is bought by the health service.

Another issue to be tackled is the fact that only 40 per cent of our elderly population has a basic knowledge in the use of a computer. Once again, a PN government is addressing this shortcoming by committing itself to incentivise providers of such services to reduce the cost of provision of internet services to €5 per month.

It shall also rope in and incentivise NGOs and other voluntary organisations to help provide tailored teaching sessions for the elderly.

Other initiatives include a 50 per cent increase in benefits to family carers looking after elderly persons at home. A future PN government will also meet the expense of a full-time carer at home up to a maximum of €12,000 every year.

I shall leave it to readers to decide which party has the better vision for the elderly.

Maria Deguara PN spokesperson on the elderly