At the peak of summer, just before the feast of Santa Marija when most people are on holiday, Transport Malta published plans for a yacht marina taking up all of Marsascala Bay. If such a project goes ahead, I believe Marsascala’s unique character will be ruined once and for all.

This is not the first time that Marsascala has been subjected to controversial projects. Examples are the site of the ex-Jerma Hotel, now planned not only for a new hotel but also for luxury apartments, and the Żonqor area, which was offered in a quick and secret deal with the Sadeen Group, a Jordanian business organisation which planned an ‘American University of Malta’ to be built on the site.

This latter project resulted in the taking of public land and the removal of the local water polo club. Faced with this dilemma, the government opted for a quick and easy solution: the handing over of a considerate part of the creek for the use of the water polo club and a restaurant to go with it. No site selection process, no consultation and no appropriate studies were conducted.

Furthermore, a massive police station was built close by, suffocating St Anne’s primary school, as well as the local council premises, both taking up precious public space.

The most recent proposal is for Transport Malta to build and operate a yacht marina, covering the whole creek of Marsascala. The consultation period for this proposal expires on October 11. Land reclamation, which will amount to 14,000 square metres, is planned for the relatively-narrow bay and does not include the proposed water polo pitch.

This makes us believe that, once again, this is another done deal. The project is being promoted as a blessing to Marsascala, suggesting that it will raise the price of property and bring in more business, both of which are untrue. The proposal was issued behind the back of residents, the local council and MPs. When I released it to the public, a massive negative feedback was generated on social media.

When Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia was interviewed last week he argued that the airport was built in Gudja and the freeport in Marsaxlokk harbour, so the burden of the marina has to be borne by Marsascala residents!

Residents, NGOs and the local council have all spoken and said ‘no’ to the marina - John Baptist Camilleri

No minister, your comparison is completely flawed. The airport and the freeport are national necessities. The marina is only meant to accommodate owners of boats to the detriment of the residents’ only open area left, which is the promenade surrounding the blue sea, right in the centre of the village.

Haven’t we suffered enough with the problems encountered with the many fish farms in our proximity?

Twenty-five years ago, then prime minister Alfred Sant decided to refurbish the promenade in 100 days.

This disturbed the water circulation of our Natura 2000 site, il-Magħluq. Since then, this part of our heritage built in the era of the Knights of St John is still in need of a proper fix. I strongly believe that, with all these disruptions within the creek, all of Marsascala will end up in the same state as il-Magħluq.

This is based on what happens wherever a marina operates. The bay will become a forbidden swimming and fishing zone, most village feast celebrations, which are part of our culture, will be banned and the lovely view and unique character enjoyed by all will be lost forever.

Residents, NGOs and the local council have all spoken and said ‘no’ to the marina. It seems that TM is determined to go ahead with this destruction. The only positive thing that resulted from this idea is that all the locals are now united in one front.

With one strong united voice, we are all saying a big ‘no’ to the marina.

I truly should say “thank you minister” for uniting us all behind one cause, against the authorities responsible for these ill-advised proposals which will destroy the character of our village.

‘No’, ‘no’ and a big ‘no’ to the marina.