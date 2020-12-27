When 2020 finally disappears from sight in a few days’ time, I don’t think there will be many people who will look back on it with any sort of fondness.

For most of us the past 12 months have been a horrendous mix of fear, tragedy, shocks and surprises.

However, amid the relentless instability and uncertainty of 2020, at least there was one small thing you could rely on – my cunning ability to jinx football teams.

Some things are unshakable and permanent.

Only a couple of weeks ago, for example, I was writing about Tottenham Hotspur and their new lease of life under José Mourinho, their attractive football and the fact they seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

That was, of course, the cue for them to put in two of the most abject, negative performances you are every likely to see from a supposedly top team.

Their defeats to Liverpool and Leicester City – in which they looked like rabbits caught in the headlights of proper football – made a mockery of my suggestion that they were genuine title contenders.

Playing like that, even Sheffield United might beat them, which is about as damning a verdict as it is possible to hand out right now.

Of course, I should have known what was coming with my jinxing powers, considering my pre-season predictions.

Before a ball had even been kicked in anger, I was busy proclaiming that Manchester City would regain their title, Liverpool would struggle and Sheffield United would be nestled comfortably in mid-table.

But City looked jaded and in need of a rebuild, Liverpool relentlessly march on, and Sheffield have stormed their way to the bottom of the league, letting nothing stop them in their desperate pursuit of relegation.

There is probably more chance of Joe Biden and Donald Trump engaging in a little light banter than those three teams finishing where I expected them to.

However, let’s not forget that this ability to jinx also has the power to spur teams on to better things.

For example, I doomed West Ham United to relegation from the word go, suggesting they were a team in total turmoil. We aren’t even at the halfway stage of the season and they are pretty much safe from relegation already, possibly even ready to challenge for the Europa League.

And it wasn’t that long ago I wrote off both Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian’s days were numbered, I wrote, because he hasn’t made significant progress in his time in charge at Old Trafford and the team were still painfully inconsistent.

A few weeks later and they are third in the table with a game in hand. Their attacking football in recent games has bordered on breathtaking and they seem to have momentum on their side now.

It’s taken two years but the manager with the strangest accent on the planet (a cross between a tired Gary Neville and a drunk Norwegian fisherman) has finally started to get it right.

My suggestion that it was inevitable Mauricio Pochettino would be taking over at some point this season is starting to look wildly inaccurate. Sorry, Mauricio, if you were banking on getting the job!

So you see, ladies and gentlemen, this may have been an annus horribilis, as the Queen once said, but at least you could all rely on one thing: my unerring ability to get things wrong.

In that aspect at least, normal service was maintained nicely during 2020. Here’s hoping the rest of the world gets back to normal service in 2021.

The least secure job in the world

Is there a more unstable job in world football than the managerial position at Watford?

Last week the club fired manager Vladimir Ivic after just four months in charge, despite the club being comfortably in the Championship play-off spots.

They moved swiftly to appoint another head coach – Xisco Muñoz – who became the club’s fifth manager since the beginning of last season.

Overall, the club have now had a rather remarkable 14 managers (including caretakers) in the past six years.

That means that on average, a manager taking over at Watford is likely to get just over five months in the job before he is given his marching orders. That average falls to 2.8 month over the last year.

If I was Muñoz I wouldn’t bother putting my exotic sounding name up on the manager’s door for now. Although, that would probably be tricky as I am pretty sure it’s a revolving door anyway…

Your say

A passionate response to my piece last week about the ‘taking a knee’ situation in English football right now:

“I’m glad you brought up the ‘kneeling’ subject. It was a good article to bring up. Overall, I’m disgusted at what the English FA has done. It’s one of the countless dumb things it has done over the years. They’re always finding a way to shoot itself in the foot.

“First of all, nobody should take a knee for anything, this the ultimate form of submission. There are other ways of standing up against racism, like displaying banners or even a minute’s silence, but definitely not taking a knee.

“The other more important matter is the political issue. You seem to have some doubt about the illegitimacy of the Black Lives Matter movement; well, you should know that they are race-bating, Marxist low-lives and don’t deserve any form of recognition or respect.

“BLM and politics have nothing to do with football and I hope people keep booing. And while we’re on this subject, to hell with Louis Hamilton too. We all like to enjoy our sports without the virtue signalling and the pushing of political agendas.” John Gafà, e-mail

email: james@quizando.com

Twitter: @maltablade