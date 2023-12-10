As we approach the end of another year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our lives, set new goals and make resolutions for the year ahead. While many of us focus on traditional resolutions like losing weight or saving money, there’s one aspect of our well-being that deserves a spotlight: brain health and risk of dementia.

The Lancet Commission’s 2020 report on reducing the risk of dementia identifies a comprehensive set of 12 risk factors that play a pivotal role in the development of dementia throughout our life course. These risk factors span from early life to late adulthood and provide a roadmap for promoting brain health and active ageing. Let’s explore them in more detail:

Education: Education forms the bedrock of cognitive well-being, shaping our intellectual resilience across a lifetime. Lifelong learning, whether through formal education or passionate pursuits, fosters cognitive agility. It enhances problem-solving skills, memory retention and critical thinking. Embracing new knowledge and experiences, even in later years, stimulates brain plasticity, safeguarding against cognitive decline. Education, in its diverse forms, ignites the flame of curiosity that fuels a healthy, active mind throughout our lives.

Hypertension: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a silent assailant to brain health. It jeopardises not only cardiovascular well-being but also cognitive vitality. Vigilant management through regular check-ups and lifestyle changes is paramount.

By keeping blood vessels resilient and reducing the risk of cerebrovascular damage, hypertension control empowers individuals to protect their cognitive faculties. A balanced diet, exercise and stress reduction contribute to maintaining blood pressure, safeguarding cognitive longevity.

Hearing loss: Addressing hearing loss promptly is impera­tive for preserving cognitive acuity. Hearing connects us to the world and to each other. Left unattended, hearing impairment can lead to social withdrawal, fuelling isolation − a known risk factor for cognitive decline. Seeking professional help and considering hearing aids when necessary ensures that individuals can remain engaged in conversations, activities and experiences, thus nurturing their cognitive well-being.

Smoking: Smoking’s pernicious effects extend beyond the lungs, threatening cognitive health. The decision to quit smoking is a profound resolution. Smoking elevates the risk of dementia through its impact on cardiovascular function and cerebral blood flow.

Quitting not only improves lung function but also mitigates the risk of cognitive decline. Breaking free from smoking contributes to a healthier body and mind, enhancing overall well-being and cognitive resilience.

Depression: Prioritising mental health is paramount in the pursuit of cognitive longevity. Depression, if left unaddressed, can cast a shadow over cognitive well-being.

Seeking treatment and support for depression is a resolution that reverberates through every aspect of life. By nurturing mental well-being, individuals can not only alleviate emotional suffering but also reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Mental health care is a cornerstone of a vibrant mind.

Physical inactivity: A commitment to regular physical activity is an investment in cognitive vitality. Physical inactivity not only jeopardises physi­cal health but also diminishes cognitive resilience.

Exercise fosters blood flow to the brain, promotes neuroplasticity and supports memory and cognitive function. Embracing physical activity, even in modest forms, empowers individuals to sustain not just a healthy body but also an agile and sharp mind.

Social isolation: The importance of social connections cannot be overstated in the pursuit of cognitive well-being. Loneliness and social isolation are detrimental to brain health. Cultivating and maintaining social ties is a resolution that enriches life. Engaging with friends, family and community activities not only combats loneliness but also stimulates mental acuity. Nurturing social connections is a cornerstone of active ageing, bolstering cognitive vitality in the process.

Diabetes: Effective management of blood sugar levels is pivotal in the preservation of cognitive health. Diabetes, if uncontrolled, can exact a toll on the brain, increasing the risk of cognitive decline.

A balanced diet, regular monitoring and medication as needed are key components of diabetes management. By stabilising blood sugar levels, individuals can protect their cognitive faculties and foster brain health throughout their lives.

Obesity: Shedding excess weight through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise is a proactive resolution for safeguarding cognitive function. Obesity is linked to chronic inflammation and metabolic disturbances that can impair brain health.

Adopting a healthier lifestyle and striving for a normal weight not only reduces the risk of cognitive decline but also supports overall well-being, nurturing cognitive resilience.

Excessive alcohol consumption: Moderation in alcohol consumption is a pledge to cognitive health. Excessive drink­ing can impair cognitive function and escalate dementia risk.

Setting limits on alcohol intake, alongside responsible drinking habits, is a resolution that benefits both brain and body. By curbing excessive alcohol consumption, individuals can maintain cognitive clarity and overall well-being.

Traumatic brain injury: Preventing head injuries is an essential necessity for brain health. Traumatic brain injuries can have enduring consequences on cognitive function.

Wearing protective gear during activities with head injury risks, such as sports or biking, is an imperative resolution. By protecting the head and brain, individuals can reduce the likelihood of traumatic brain injuries and safeguard cognitive vitality.

Air pollution: Advocating for clean air initiatives and reducing personal exposure to air pollution are resolutions that extend beyond individual well-being. Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a risk factor for dementia, affecting brain health through inflammation and oxidative stress. Supporting cleaner air benefits not only helps personal cognitive function but also contributes to the broader community’s brain health. It is a resolution for the collective well-being of society.

As we prepare to bid farewell to another year and welcome the promise of a new one, let us make 2024 the year we prioritise our brain health and active ageing. These resolutions are not just a checklist; they are a celebration of life, an investment in our future and a testament to our commitment to live our best lives. So, as you sit down to jot down your resolutions for 2024, remember the 12 risk factors, and let them be your compass on this remarkable journey to active ageing and dementia risk reduction.

Christian Borg Xuereb is head of the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta. He is also a registered health, academic and research psychologist with special interest in geropsychology. He is the public relations officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).