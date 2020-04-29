The BOV Mobile app recently reached 100,000 downloads and to mark this milestone, Bank of Valletta decided to surprise one lucky subscriber.

Armed with gloves and sanitiser, Vanessa Borg from the bank’s PR and marketing team, embarked on a search for the 100,000th person who had downloaded the BOV Mobile app.

After a couple of adventures and maps gone wrong, she finally located David Micallef and surprised him with a brand new Samsung Galaxy A71 mobile phone.

“It was a quite challenging feat due to the COVID-19 scenario; what we usually do in a couple of hours, took us much longer. We left his gift on the doorstep and communicated with him at a safe social distance from across the street,” Borg said. “Having said this, it was great to see Micallef’s look of surprise and hopefully we brought with us a little cheer.”

App will have enhanced features

The BOV Mobile app gives customers the ability to check account balances, transfer funds, pay bills, effect convenient mobile to mobile payments and top up mobile phones. It also provides a digital secure-key for the bank’s internet banking and a link to BOVPay or ApplePay. Through the app, customers can stay connected, safely and securely, in control of their finances from their homes or anywhere else.

The features of the BOV Mobile app will be enhanced in the coming weeks.

Borg thanked all customers who choose BOV Mobile to execute their banking needs swiftly and securely and urged them to stay safe at home and use internet and mobile banking to affect their banking and financial requirements.

BOV Mobile is available for all Bank of Valletta 24/7 internet banking customers. It can be downloaded free of charge from Google PlayStore and Apple’s App Store. To start using the app after it is downloaded, please send an e-mail to info@bov.com.

To watch Micallef being surprised, visit https://youtu.be/qFBIrorLdzs.