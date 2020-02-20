Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire by writer director Taika Waititi that combines humour and pathos, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film follows Jojo, a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

The film is based on the 2004 book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.

There will be an additional screening on Sunday at 8pm. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/jojo-rabbit.