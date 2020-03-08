A couple of weeks ago I wrote about how the winter break could have a detrimental effect on the rhythm and momentum of some Premier League teams.

What I didn’t imagine at the time was that the team that would be most affected by the interruption to proceedings would turn out to be the champions-elect.

Since Liverpool’s players swapped their boots for flip- flops, they have played five matches, losing three and scraping unconvincing wins over Norwich City and West Ham United.

While there is no doubt they will still be crowned champions, this awkward run has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup and left their Champions League fate in the balance.

If they fail to overturn their first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid this week then, arguably, their season is over. And, while I’m no Liverpool supporter, it would be rather sad if a team as good as this just went through the motions for the last few months rather than putting their brilliance to good use.

The ironic twist to this story is, of course, the fact that Jurgen Klopp was one of the biggest proponents and passionate supporters of the winter break. It was something he desperately wanted. In fact, when Liverpool needed an FA Cup replay that fell during their scheduled down time, he was prepared to stick two fingers up at the world’s oldest knockout competition rather than compromise the break.

Yet it now seems that the interruption in flow and disruption of momentum has thrown Liverpool a little off course.

Yes, it could just be a coincidence and you could argue that Liverpool were always likely to have a dip in form at some point, especially considering the incredibly high levels of performance they had been putting in over the past year.

Or maybe it is down to tiredness with the effect of what has undeniably been a long, strenuous season catching up on the players.

It would be a true shame if this team saw their season fizzle out with weeks of football still to play

But I don’t really believe in coincidences. And surely tiredness was what the winter break was meant to alleviate.

Far more likely that the players spent their down time considering the enormity of what they are about to achieve in the league – winning the club’s first title in 30 years – and that has had some sort of effect on their mentality.

Will they bounce back? Undoubtedly. They will probably have beaten Bournemouth by the time you read this and they could, quite feasibly, go undefeated for the rest of the season. They are that good.

But in reality, right now the only truly important game they have left is Wednesday’s Atletico clash. As I said before, it would be a true shame if this team saw their season fizzle out with weeks of football still to play.

Make it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, however, and Liverpool’s season remains alive and kicking.

Their fans, I am relatively sure, will tell you that all that really mattered was winning the league. After 30 very barren years that is undoubtedly true.

But with that box ticked, it would take a bit of a shine off their season if they didn’t have anything else to look forward to at the business end of the season.

Breaking point reached

When Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stand to confront an abusive fan on Wednesday night, it had echoes of the infamous Eric Cantona karate kick.

As it turned out this incident wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the Frenchman’s altercation, with Dier restrained before he got to the idiot who had been insulting him and verbally abusing his brother throughout the match.

Now the Spurs midfielder will more than likely be punished for his actions, but I think this is a little unfair. While I understand it isn’t a great example for a footballer to set, Dier is only human, and just like anyone else has a breaking point.

I mean, in what other profession would it be acceptable for people to hurl abuse at you while you are doing your job? If you work in a burger joint you wouldn’t accept customers standing in front of you swearing, calling you names, insulting your family and questioning your grilling techniques. For 90 minutes. With television cameras rolling.

It says a lot about modern society that Dier could get in trouble for this incident while the moronic idiot who actually dished out the abuse will probably be offered counselling to deal with his trauma…

