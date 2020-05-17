Zhong Kui by Yang Zhiling

In light of the lockdown measures in Malta, the China Cultural Centre, also referred to as the CCC, has re-evaluated how it can contribute to society.

It is clear that their creativity has been tested during these times of uncertainty but their goal of cultural exchange has remained strong. Through the windows of opportunity present in online platforms such as Facebook and WeChat, they are focusing their energy in reaching out to the Maltese and Chinese communities to share and create art with the hashtag #VisitChinaOnline.

Angel of Hope by 11-year-old Amelie Calleja

China’s message of unity to fight the pandemic has been welcomed and incorporated in the China Cultural Centre’s work. During this time of physical social distancing, artistic expression and appreciation provides entertainment to people staying in their homes and also aids their overall mental wellbeing. Thus, the CCC organised an online exhibition entitled Our Hearts Connected Through Art, whereby the public is invited to submit any form of uplifting artistic work, which will then be published on WeChat, China’s most popular social media platform, as well as Facebook. This allows Maltese artists’ work to be exposed to the Chinese public and vice versa. To participate, artists are invited to send their work by e-mail to shoumik810305@gmail.com along with its title.

One of the many participants to date is Albert Marshall, a prolific poet, prominent and senior member of Malta’s cultural scene, who wrote a Maltese poem specifically for this online exhibition that subsequently was translated into English and Chinese, causing it to resonate with a large audience.

Chrysanthemum Garden by Bao Gufeng

The exhibition also includes a turquoise ceramic piece of work by creative ceramist Nadya Anne Mangion.

Chinese artists contributed by submitting artistic work such as the imaginative and eloquent watercolour painting Zhong Kui by Yang Zhiling and the more traditional Chinese painting Chrysanthemum Garden by Bao Gufeng.

Children living in Malta and their immediate families have made large sacrifices during these times of trial ever since schools were shut indefinitely as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Nonetheless, primary schoolchildren are expressing their strong solidarity and admiration for the frontliners by participating in the CCC’s Children’s Art Competition: Tribute to the Heroes Resisting the Epidemic.

Chinese and Maltese children sent messages of courage and gratitude to the frontliners who are continuously working hard to protect us. Primary schoolchildren are encouraged to continue to send photos of their artwork along with their age, name and contact number by e-mail to redsuncentre@gmail.com or zhaofei831@gmail.com. Selected artworks will also be featured in a touring exhibition to be held in the future.

The China Cultural Centre has adapted to the changing environment that the pandemic has presented us with, and will continue to be a bridge of friendship and cultural exchange between China and Malta. The CCC believes that these challenging times are testing us but will not win over the united human potential that can be found within us all.

Monkey King Defeats the Corona Devil by four-year-old Manshu Gao