Like pretty much any civilisation in the world, the Maltese people have enjoyed gambling since ancient times. Early forms of gambling on the island refer to the game of cippitatu. The game of Latin origins was commonly played during feasts and public gatherings. This article will show how this tiny Mediterranean island became a superpower in the gambling industry today.

Gambling in Maltese society

The country only started to regulate gambling activities in the 20th century, with the Lotto Regulations, in 1921. The government didn’t take long to realise the potential of gambling to increase tax revenue. Malta was also one of the first countries to regulate online gambling in 2004. In fact, the online gambling sector still brings a major contribution to the Maltese economy, contributing about 12 per cent of its GDP.

Malta jumped ahead of other EU states with legislation that focused primarily on remote gambling with this move. The creation of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) in 2001 was an important step in regulating this market. Somehow, the creation of MGA resembles the Lotto Department, created by the Maltese government right after WWII.

Early days

The lottery was legalised in the country in 1922. Still, it has benefited greatly from governmental support; and benefits go both ways. The Malta National Lottery was launched in 1948. Thanks to the visionary mind of John Mifsud, then head of the Lotto Department, the National Lottery became a wild success. Soon enough, it was bringing revenue from abroad since players from other countries also wanted to participate.

MGA was created pretty much with the same spirit: to turn entertainment into a state’s business. Bringing gambling under the arm of the law was also essential to curb illegal activities, severely reduce gambling-related crimes, and protect honest operators.

Illegal gambling is as old as the oldest gambling law. Having a legal frame prevents unscrupulous individuals and organisations from fleecing players and other stakeholders. Moreover, dedicated laws on the subject build up reliability in the market and protect all concerned parties.

The results of such an incredible foresight from Maltese regulators are palpable. The MGA licence is one of the most respected in the online gambling industry, and it’s recognised worldwide. The sunny island is now home to more than 300 online gambling companies.

The future

The rapid expansion of remote work since 2020 made some specialists wonder whether the golden days of the Maltese gambling industry were coming to an end. After all, people could work for the most important Malta-based companies from anywhere. So why keep operations in Malta?

It turns out that the rise of remote work, and the creation of other gaming hubs worldwide, didn’t take away Malta’s appeal. The country still has one of the lowest employment costs on the continent. The high standard of education also ensures that gaming companies will have a pool of skilled professionals to choose from.

The country also offers fast and reliable internet, and English is the official language. It means that it’s much easier for foreign workers to saddle down there. Besides, as an EU member state, Malta gives igaming entrepreneurs access to any other market in the bloc.

Freedom of movement also makes it easier for European countries to move to Malta in search of lower costs and highly trained personnel. So, despite the emergence of new igaming hubs and the expansion of remote work, Malta isn’t going to lose its dominance in the online casino industry anytime soon.

