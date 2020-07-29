The tourism and hospitality industry offers a vast selection of exciting, rewarding and diversified careers. In line with this, the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) offers programmes of studies ranging from Foundation Programmes (MQF Level 2) to Master’s Degree Programmes (MQF Level 7), and is dedicated to training tomorrow’s industry professionals, as well as further educate those already working within the industry.

With a variety of programmes available covering the necessities of the tourism and hospitality industry, students have the opportunity of specialising in areas best suited to their abilities and interests. The Institute offers study programmes in Rooms Division, Events, International Hospitality Management, Travel and Tourism, Culinary Arts, Service, Tourist Guiding, Diving Safety Management, Heritage Interpretation and Climate Friendly Travel.

ITS prides itself in offering students not just theoretical knowledge but also extensive hands-on experience through the ITS training restaurants, kitchens and hospitality laboratories. ITS students are also exposed to training through the Local Industrial Trade Practice and International Internship, which is included in the students’ programme of study.

For this upcoming academic year, the Institute has launched two new pioneer programmes, Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel and Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management. The lectures for these two programmes will be available online, whilst the Bachelor of Science also has practical diving research and sessions around Gozo, which is essential considering it is one of the favourite spots for divers around the world.

Moreover, the Institute offers programmes at various levels, with a number of entry points for those prospective students who wish to start studying at ITS. Individuals who have just finished their secondary education and have acquired the requisites from MATSEC may apply for the Certificate level programmes, while those who finished their secondary education but did not acquire the requisites can apply for the Foundation programme.

Individuals who have been doing their A Levels or already have this level of education, may apply for the Bachelor degrees. This level may also be applied for by individuals who have experience in the subject in question.

The Institute offers a Bachelor degree in International Hospitality Management (Hons) in collaboration with Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, a Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management in collaboration with DAN Europe, and a Bachelor in Culinary Arts (Hons) in collaboration with Institut Paul Bocuse.

This year the Institute also launched a new preparatory course for the Bachelor in Culinary Arts aimed at individuals who have a certain level of education but no experience in the subject.

Individuals who have experience and/or a Bachelor degree in a related subject may apply for the Master’s Degree level. The Institute offers an MBA in International Hospitality Management in academic affiliation with The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and an MA in Heritage Interpretation.

For more information visit www.its.edu.mt