The government in the Budget for 2021 forgot all about the future, opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Monday.

In an initial reaction on Facebook, Grech said that while it was easy to say that the budget measures were adequate for the current situation, unfortunately, the budget ‘ignores tomorrow’.

"Some of the Budget proposals are positive while others were recycled," Grech said.

The government, he said, was ignoring the realities faced by the health and tourism sectors. It was ignoring the financial problems of thousands of families and the uncertainty created by the government itself.

Nothing had been heard about how the issue of water and electricity bills would be addressed in view of recent revelations on the corrupt Electrogas contract.

Nothing had been said about how 83,000 people at risk of poverty would be helped.

Nothing had been heard about a holistic plan to help businesses survive, and nothing had been heard about the challenges facing Gozo.

“This is a budget that forgets the future, a budget which plans for today, but forgets tomorrow,” Grech said.

What this country needed was direction and serious leadership, he added.

He said he would continue to announce concrete measures which the country needed at this moment.

