Maltese company Famalco Group is a business that thrives on the diverse port-folio of international and local brands it manages and on its willingness to explore new avenues. The group’s success over its years of operation has been the result of bold decisions, smart and strategic planning and the acquisition of talented individuals hailing from a number of varied professions.

Now nearing its 25th year of operations, the group manages an array of businesses within a number of industries, including logistics, investment partnerships, property development, real estate services, retail and hospitality, marketing and communication, mobility, business solutions, earthworx, energy and engineering.

These industries have allowed the group to develop local companies such as Fahrenheit Freight Forwards Ltd, Faceworks and Fritz Energy & Engineering, as well as establish, maintain and grow international companies such as SsangYong, Domino’s Pizza and Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

Over the past year Famalco has proved it has what it takes to handle and expand brands in Malta. With 2019 seeing more development from a business standpoint, the group saw the introduction of a new company, iGO ride-hailing, and the establishment of a new Domino’s Pizza store in Fgura.

The group is always actively working on a number of exciting projects and looking at future investments both in Malta and beyond. With these new plans ahead and business arrangements in the pipeline, the group is determined to continue seeking ambitious individuals wishing to grow their career alongside goals and achievements.

For more information, call +356 2339 2339 or visit www.famalco.net.