There is no time for indifference, empty words and rigid rules. We need to act now in faith and hope. This is my interpretation of Pope Francis’s encyclical Fratelli Tutti. The idea of writing it predates the pandemic, but its message could not have been so timely and urgent.

The underlying thrust is that we need to break away from our indifference and “prove capable of responding with a new vision of fraternity and social friendship”. Solutions to humanity’s problems cannot be found by a single mind, but by the interaction of people from different scientific and humanitarian fields in the interest of all, and not for specific categories of people. We need an attitude of fraternity, which is deeper than solidarity, and which recognises the value and dignity of the human person and the importance of human growth and development.

Pope Francis’s call to radically revise our economic models dates back to the first months of his pontificate, and runs through Evangelii Gaudium and Laudato Si’. Economics cannot be detached from politics, which affects all of society, especially those marginalised in physical and moral poverty.

Fratelli Tutti contains various ‘do nots’, such as do not “create new forms of selfishness and a loss of social sense under the guise of defending national interests”; do not think “we are all-powerful, while failing to realise that we are all in the same boat”; do not do politics “with slick marketing techniques primarily aimed at discrediting others”; and do not think “belief in God and worship of God are enough to ensure we are actually living in a way pleasing to God” .

It warns that “the sense of belonging to a single human family is fading, and the dream of working together for justice and peace seems an outdated utopia”. In the face of the reality of living with the virus, the fragility of the economic recoveries, geopolitical tensions, tech companies’ growing power, the exploitation of migrants and the reawakening of racial hatred, we must take action in this spirit of genuine dialogue and fraternity.

If we want to live in the true spirit of the Gospel we need to shake off this global indifference; we need a revigorated sense of dialogue, knowing that everyone is connected, and that this dialogue will lead to action. To arrive there, we must pull down barriers of social class, gender, religion and race. There is no space for “ethical rigidity or the imposition of any one moral system, since fundamental and universally valid moral principles can be embodied in different practical rules. Thus, room for dialogue will always exist”. There is need for an openness to diversity, and the “value of unique contribution” of different people and cultures.

The Pope envisions a “renewed hope” from universal love open to all; a dream of one humanity, as pilgrims… each with the richness of his faith, each with his own voice, all brothers and sisters. Thought it is difficult to break away from our prejudices and indifference, fraternity is the pathway to act in unity.

jfxzahra@surgeadvisory.com