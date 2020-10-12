An exhibition of drawings by artist Joseph Farrugia is opening today at Splendid, in Strait Street, Valletta.

The Goldfinch features works Farrugia executed over the past three years and which were fuelled by the artist’s anger for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and Malta’s corrupt political climate. He, in fact, considers The Goldfinch as a call to arms against the “indifference, institutional collapse and moral corrosion that plagues Malta”.

The exhibition, which is being organised in support of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, runs until October 25. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 12.30 to 2.30pm and from 4.30 to 7.30pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

In accordance with health safety guidelines, visitors are asked to be in good health prior to visiting the exhibition, wear their face masks and follow social distancing rules. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of Splendid and contact information will also be collected.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.