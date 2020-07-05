Carmel Attard: Il-Poeżiji (u kif kienu jafuh sħabu l-kittieba)

Self-published by Andrew Sciberras, available directly from the author at andrewsciberrasartist@gmail.com.

Poet and prolific writer Andrew Sciberras is often putting aside his own poetry-writing to write about other poets in highly analytical studies, which one can understandably deem as unique in their form and style. In these literary studies, the author delves deeply into each poet chosen.

One of Malta’s most worthy poets, who unfortunately was never given his dues in his lifetime, was Carmel Attard (1943 - 1994), whom I was lucky enough to know personally, and with whom I often shared views about life and poetry, as well as intimate discussions about the emotional pain that tortured him throughout his short life.

Thus, this thick and very beautiful tome which Andrew Sciberras has just published, was as great a satisfaction for me as for all those who wanted to know more about Attard himself and his tortured life.

The book opens with a short introduction by the author himself, followed by a good number of poems from Taħt Qillet ix-Xemx, a collection of poems published by Attard in 1972.

These are followed by two studies by professors Peter Serracino Inglott and Oliver Friggieri, with more poems between the two studies. Friggieri proceeds with a profound analysis of Attard and his poems in another brilliant study based on Attard’s poetry collection entitled Lampara.

A very deep and studied look at a very sensitive poet, who always wanted the world to understand him

Complementing this study, we find various comments on Attard’s intense poetry in Taħt Qillet ix-Xemx.

This is followed by another study about the book Il-Kelma tal-Bniedem, with an introduction by psychiatrist Anton Grech, who analyses Attard’s poetic prowess and its relative effect on his psyche.

Next come two brilliant studies by Prof. Charles Briffa and Dr. Sciberras himself, highlighted by more poems by Attard, most of them literary gems. These are followed by a number of quotes, which amply show Attard’s emotional pain and deep feelings in their intimacy.

Towards the end of the book, we learn how other writers and poets knew Attard. Among them Alfred Massa, Charles Flores, Salv Sammut, Tarċisju Zarb, Achille Mizzi, Mario Azzopardi, Oliver Friggieri, Victor Fenech, Frans Sammut, Alfred Sant, Victor Mifsud, Alfred Degabriele, Jesmond Sharples, Joe Friggieri, Dennis Arrigo, Jesmond Zerafa and myself, who always compared Attard to the tragic poet Werther, created by Goethe. Attard himself closes with a lapidary article: Il-Poeżija: X’inhi u xi tfisser għalija from 1978.

This book, elegantly printed in a most original form and beautifully adorned by many nostalgic photos and drawings by Sciberras himself, is not only a very deep and studied look at a very sensitive poet, who always wanted the world to understand him, but it also considers poetry itself and its effects on the poet’s soul during his earthly voyage when, more often than not, they ultimately proved more disastrous than ethereal.