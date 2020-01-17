The cantata Ħodon Fjuri lil San Publju will be performed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at St Publius church, Floriana, today at 7pm.

This cantata is a collaboration between Oliver Friggieri and Ray Sciberras.

The Coro Bel Canto, soprano Kimberley Grech, tenor Charles Vincenti, bass Albert Buttigieg and singer Dorothy Bezzina will join in the performance.

This evening will be held under the patronage of President George Vella.

Entrance is free, however, a donation towards the restoration of the 120-year -old triumphal arch that was set ablaze last year would be appreciated. Patrons are to be seated by 6.45pm.