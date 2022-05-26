The 13th edition of The Hunt, organised by TimesEvents, was held during carnival weekend, attracting participants eager to enjoy hours of hunting clues and ‘treasures’.

The format of the popular treasure hunt was adapted to enable participants to enjoy the beauty of Valletta – in fact, all clues could be found around the capital, making the event a car-free one.

The prizes were as generous as ever, including food hampers, ferry tickets, vouchers and more. All participants also received a packed goodie bag. A competition specially organised for children rewarded winners with a bagful of goodies. The ‘treasures’ consisted of food items, which were donated to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

The Hunt was sponsored by Visit Malta, Scotts, Virtu Ferries Ltd., VBL, Francis Busuttil Marketing Ltd., Attard & Co Foods Ltd., CZ. Imports, Rimus Trading, Mr. Riley GOGO, Nestlé Cereals Malta, Orgran, Essence, Avene, SVR and Delicata Wines