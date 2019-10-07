More than 60 people including divers, snorkelers and coastal volunteers collected almost 1.5 tonnes of waste from the St. Julian’s seabed in just four hours this past weekend.

The clean-up, organised by NGO Żibel, Raniero’s Adventures, Live Life and No To Plastic Malta, saw activists haul the weight equivalent of an average car to the surface.

In a Facebook post, Żibel thanked all those involved. “We’d like to say a big thank you to all the dedicated volunteers last Saturday It’s great seeing such diverse turnouts month over month, not to mention the Systems of Knowledge students who’ve been with us all throughout the year.”

The waste retrieved included:

• Recyclable Ocean Plastic: 72.6 kg

• Recyclable Ocean Plastic Bottles: 10 kg

• Glass: 50.08 kg

• Metal: 28 kg

• General waste: 241 kg

• Tyres: 238 kg

• Fishing Gear: 56 kg

• Batteries: 22 kg

• Bulky Waste: 717.81 kg

• Bottle Caps: 0.5 kg

Friday’s clean-up was sponsored by Dive Systems, Wasteserv, Malta Tourism Authority, ERA, Dr Juice, Clean Malta, EcoPure Beverage Services, Portughes Dry Cleaning, Azzopardi Fisheries, Bolt and Kunsill Lokali San Ġiljan.