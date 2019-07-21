Respect and empowerment of students to enhance their holistic well-being is the basis of the philosophy of education practised at St Margaret College Middle School, Cospicua. The school staff do their utmost to care for the students’ physical, intellectual, social, emotional and psychological well-being.

The daily running of the school is based on a culture that promotes respect, appreciation and praise to and from all stakeholders. This is in line with the four principles of equity, social justice, diversity and inclusivity outlined in the Framework for the Education Strategy 2014-2024.

The school has two types of school development plan (SDP): one that focuses on teaching and learning and another dedicated to holistic well-being. The Wellbeing SDP Group as well as the Pastoral Group, and the Student Support Services monitor students and staff and provide one-to-one support in case of social and emotional problems. Team building and social activities for staff members are also organised by the Events Office.

Cospicua Middle School students participated in a series of educational outings, sporting events, well-being and environmental activities during the last scholastic year.

During the Christmas and Easter periods, staff organised various activities involving team games like dodgeball, volleyball and football. Students also represented the school in competitions of football, handball, swimming, dance and table tennis and achieved positive results.

The biggest event turned out to be the Sports and Wellbeing Day, which involved four house colours. Students had to compete in fun games and win as many points possible through teamwork.

During school breaks students have a range of sports activities to choose from, including football, handball, table tennis and billiards. The school also provides the Sports Career Development Programme for students.

The school implements a healthy eating policy at its tuck shop and through various other initiatives, such as its Fruit Salad Day. Last November, the school also participated in a three-day course on health enhancing physical activity at the Sunflower Equestrian Centre, Magħtab.

A series of short talks were also run by SportMalta, Aġenzija Żgħazagħ and CSAF Cospicua regarding fun and educational after-school activities young people can engage in.

During special assemblies, the school head regularly emphasises the importance of well-being and respect towards each other. At the Middle School, parents are an important stakeholder and are encouraged to participate in the school activities.

The Wellbeing Group organised a Human Snakes and Ladder session for students to discuss healthy relationships. It also organised three parental meetings to discuss pertinent topics related to their youths.

A sexuality seminar was held for parents and students in collaboration with Unit Għożża aimed at initiating discussion between them about sexual development. This was held before the start of sexuality topic in different subjects, so that parents were prepared for what their children were going to tackle. The seminar highlighted the importance of healthy relationships and self-disclosure in case of anything that is bothering them.

For students who tend to be promiscuous, the staff organised specific sessions to focus on healthy sexual relationships and the prevention of abuse.