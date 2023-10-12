The ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2023 led by Fondazzjoni Kreattività is back for its 13th edition, lighting up Valletta from November 10 to 19. This eagerly awaited event promises to be a celebration of boundless imagination and inclusivity, drawing from local talents and international artists to create an unforgettable experience.

During these 10 days, Valletta will be transformed into a canvas of creativity, offering countless inspiring performances and events. By providing this platform, children are given the opportunity to delve into their emotions, sharpen their critical thinking skills, and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Beyond that, ŻiguŻajg continues to champion inclusivity, tolerance, and diversity by exposing young minds to diverse perspectives. ŻiguŻajg allows children to actively engage with the arts, encouraging them to become not just consumers but active participants and creators, enriching not only their lives but also the cultural tapestry of society as a whole.

Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government Owen Bonnici recognises the festival's role in the cultural and artistic development of children.

Rupert Cefai, chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività, emphasises that the festival extends beyond mere entertainment. It serves as a beacon of enlightenment, allowing audiences of all ages to appreciate and immerse themselves in the wonders of art.

Festival director Marta Vella reaffirms the festival's dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for young audiences and nurturing their passion for the arts.

ŻiguŻajg is on between November 10 and 19. For more information, tickets, and updates, visit www.ziguzajg.org.