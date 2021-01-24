The Addolorata Cemetery

edited by Conrad Thake

photography by Charles Paul Azzopardi, Midsea Books, 2020

The Addolorata Cemetery must be our most visible cemetery. Nobody who drives in the roads that lead to the ‘south’ of the island can fail to see Emmanuele Luigi Galizia’s iconic neo-Gothic church proudly towering over what is for us a rare stretch of mature trees and greenery.

In spite of its sombre atmosphere, the whole enclave is a magnificent architectural achieve­ment, not overlooking the scores of artistic monuments erected within to record the famous and the not so famous.

The Addolorata Cemetery tops the trilogy of books on Malta’s most important 19th-century cemeteries. Architect historian Conrad Thake has already authored the splendid volumes on the Ottoman cemetery at Marsa and Ta’ Braxia; the present book also has very significant contributions from Mario Borg, Mark Sagona and James Licari.

A valuable aspect of the book’s production value is the black and white photography of Charles Paul Azzopardi, as well as the pictures from the precious Richard Ellis Archives. Of great importance are the reproductions of the original sketches of a good number of the chapels and funerary monuments from the National Archives at Rabat, many of which are reproduced as full-page plates in splendid colour.

Borg has long been researching the cemetery, and his excellent contributions form the backbone of the volume. With Thake, he discusses the formation of the cemetery, which owes its beginnings to the government decision to stop intramural burials in the harbour cities where it had become unsustainable. In 1861, after initial objections, the Church authorities finally consented.

The chosen site at Tal-Ħorr presented an initial problem due to its steep incline, a fault which the genius of Galizia was to turn into an asset. The 30-year-old architect had the previous year been sent to Italy, France, and England to improve his ‘professional knowledge’ in preparation. Galizia supervised all aspects of the building, especially of the church, elements of which had to be specifically ordered from England.

In spite of typical naysaying from some conservative quarters, the cemetery was inaugurated on May 9, 1869, to the acclaim that it was “one of the finest burying places in Europe”. The architect himself was, however, not invited to the ceremony. The first internment of a female pauper from Naxxar only took place in January 1872.

Growing interest in cemetery tourism

In a separate contribution, Borg writes about the church itself and about late 19th- and early 20th-century funerary chapels. Galizia showed himself most eclectic in architectural styles adopted for the various chapels, though the neo-classical abounded.

Giorgio Costantino Schinas, Giacomo Montano chapel, 1873.

Did the neo-Gothic reek too much of British colonial influence for some patrons? Anyway, for 18 years up to 1888, Galizia had absolute control over chapel designs.

The end result, however, is a delightful melange of architectural styles, baroque, Art Nouveau, Romanesque revival, and liberty, designed by the major architects and designers of the time, a tendency which persists to this day. Richard England too designed three chapels in contemporary times which are discussed in a separate contri­bution by Thake.

Yet another contribution by Borg features the free-standing monuments erected up to 1940, mostly being urns on pedestals, obelisks and sarcophagi, as well as a multitude of others with religious themes. The best-known must be the one erected on the tomb of the Sette Giugno victims by the Russian artist Boris Edwards who has other monuments as well.

There was a time when Italian sculptors were the fashion, while many local sculptors of note contributed their fair share. The recent trend of mass-produced off-the-shelf statuary figures is unfortunately a retrograde artistic step.

Sagona’s well-researched contribution stresses that the cemetery is “arguably the most intense and palpable embodiment of the true spirit of 19th-century design and decoration” of the islands.

Although the cemetery reflects the High Victorian Age in which it grew, it abounds in the various decorative styles practised on the continent and which in turn influenced local sculptors and marmisti.

As Sagona rightly argues, the Addolorata Cemetery is “an indispensable repository for the study and understanding of the decorative arts in Malta”. He sees decoration and ornament as the fourth pillar of local artistic production, with the cemetery consolidating the European identity of Maltese decoration.

Licari, a conservator-restorer by profession, writes about the constant need to maintain this “open-air museum”, not less because of what he describes as the growing interest in cemetery tourism.

There is a great need for a sensitive awareness in tackling the conservation of the site. The nature of Malta’s stone as well as the effect of the trees mean that it needs constant care, and Licari proposes an all-round approach covering all the aspects that need seeing to.

Unfortunately, recent and ongoing additions have forsaken the original garden-setting concept in order to amass more graves, just to make more money. But then this is nothing new. May the consortium that has taken over the administration of the site read this paper and its invaluable suggestions and act up on it.

Documents at the end include the correspondence that went on before the final decision was taken, as well as a flower romantic account of Galizia’s funeral in May 1907 from the Daily Malta Chronicle.

The great architect was laid to rest in his own masterpiece, the 78,722nd person to be buried there since the inauguration of the cemetery 36 years before.