A century-old farmhouse in Sannat will be destroyed to make way for a three-storey development of flats, unless objectors can make their voice heard.

Over 157 objections were filed by neighbours and other residents by the May deadline, in a campaign spearheaded by Openwork Studio architect Joanna Spiteri Staines.

She wrote in the objection letter that the two-storey house is “a historic and aesthetically pleasing vernacular building” within the Urban Conservation Area.

“This ridicules the very basis rule of conservation of our historic centre,” she wrote.

“Should this be allowed it would create a very dangerous precedent that could result in destruction of 90% of our UCAs.”

The Sannat council has also objected to the development, with mayor Philip Vella telling Times of Malta that the point of having UCAs was precisely to impose restrictions on what could and could not be done there.

“The house is the ideal candidate for conservation, which would save the architecture for future generations to enjoy. The Planning Authority’s own Restawra Darek scheme was set up for this very purpose.

“The council is always in favour of houses of character. It is so sad to think that future generations will not have any chance to enjoy this type of building.

“And there are other aspects to such developments in the core of a small village: the infrastructure simply cannot handle that increase in parking and traffic.”

The Environment and Resources Authority took a tepid stand on the application, related to the trees on the site, but the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage was more vocal, saying it was against the demolition of the existing property, adding that it had various features which merit preservation.

Precedent could result in destruction of 90 per cent of Urban Conservation Area

Cultural NGO Wirt Għawdex is also against the development.

Developer J. Portelli Projects is already advertising the block – to be called Tal-Palazz Residence – on Facebook, saying a few months ago that the flats and penthouses are available “starting from €84,000 built in shell form state by end of 2020”.

The plans include 16 apartments which would take up the existing 400 square metre garden of the current farmhouse.

A 20m stretch of rubble wall would also be destroyed, to be replaced by a 10m high blank party wall overlooking an alley that goes up the side of the building.

The area which is to be developed.

An inscription on the first floor of the house shows that it dates back to 1926. However, its value does not only come from its age but also from the fact that it was built from recycled blocks which appear to have come from a British semaphore tower that could have once stood in Sannat.

“Retention of historical elements enriches the understanding of the history of the whole island,” architect Spiteri Staines pointed out.

The objectors have requested a meeting with the PA team allocated to this application and are expected to meet in the near future.

The case officer is due to submit their recommendation on August 2 but this deadline can be extended.