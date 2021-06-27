A European Championship always reflects the way we in Europe shape our lives together.

Four things in particular have stood out to me so far in this tournament.

June 12 was a day when a continent felt close to a Danish football player. Christian Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

His team-mates, who immediately formed a circle around him, intuitively knew how to stand by him in this stressful situation. It was palpable how much his privacy was worth to them. They protected his dignity in this difficult hour. It was an enormously moving event.

The collective sympathy of everyone in the stadium in Copenhagen, Danes and Finns alike, was deep – including those who had been fearing for Christian Eriksen from afar.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta