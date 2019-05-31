An exclusive behind-the-scenes event is being organised today by Heritage Malta and Sharp Shoot Media Ltd for students aged 13 to 15 whose Heritage Malta Passports will expire in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

During this occasion, which is being held at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta, students will learn about the local filming industry and will also have the opportunity to meet the cast of L-Għarusa.

The event will include a brief tour of the National Museum of Archaeology by the actors of L-Għarusa and a session with the producers, who will discuss how the series is filmed. In this case, students will learn how filming is carried out in historical sites considering their particular fragilities and sensibilities.

Since L-Għarusa is also partly filmed in the Grand Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology, students will also be given an in-depth look at some of the scenes that were filmed in this place and what was needed for this area to be transformed from a museum into the setting used in the drama.

This is a unique opportunity for the students not only to meet and greet some of their favourite characters, but to also visit one of the sets where the series is filmed.

Tickets, at €5 valid for one student and one accompanying adult, can be purchased from all Heritage Malta sites and museums on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will not be sold on site and admission is subject to presenting pre-issued tickets and the Heritage Malta Passport. The event will start at 6pm and end at 8pm. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org/passport or the official Facebook page.