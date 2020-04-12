Have you noticed how we are avoiding the v-word? Look at notices put up on shops around you. They all read something on the lines of “We have decided to close because of the current situation” or “In view of the current situation, only one person at a time will be allowed in.”

The daughter noticed this the other day and compared it to how in the Harry Potter books, the evil character Lord Voldemort never used to be referred to by name but people would just mutter “You-Know-Who”.

I think we’ve reached the point of virus-uttering fatigue. We’re living in cycles of waking in the middle of the night, sweating and joint-achey certain that we’ve got the virus, only to wake up fine and dandy in the morning. We’re all desperate to talk about something else now and yet we’re finding that all topics lead to corona.

It doesn’t help that at the time of writing there’s been two deaths – both in those dodgy Steward Healthcare hospitals, let it be known. And it doesn’t help that some of us have been or are on the verge of being truly hard hit financially.

It looks like very few sectors will be spared. Notice how very little adverts this newspaper carries; adverts pay the salaries of journalists. Companies focusing on day-to-day survival have no budgets for adverts: the little they have they’re using it to keep their employees and postpone redundancies. Others, are more forthright: Airmalta is planning to make 80 per cent of its pilots redundant. That leaves the national airline with precisely 26 pilots. What happens to the rest of the 108 pilots? And oh err, will we have an airline by the time we open our borders again?

This is just the tip of what’s to come, I suppose. This week, Manuel Delia wrote a very poignant blog post which throws light on the plight of those suffering behind the shuttered homes. A heart-wrenching list of elderly people who no longer have a home help; victims of domestic violence who no longer have a shelter to go to; and people who have no gadgets or internet to communicate with the rest of the world.

Surely, it’s the least we can do to get together on our balconies and doorsteps on an agreed day and time and clap for our front liners?

To that list I would add the Pace family, a victim of irresponsible construction laws and now orphaned, widowed and homeless trying to cope with life in this sci-fi setting. I would also mention old people locked in homes for the elderly – who have no access to their loved ones and who cannot comprehend what’s happening.

I tried to explain to my granny over the phone the other day that all shops are now closed. “Anke t-talkies?” she asked me. Yes, even the cinema. She sounded bewildered: “L-anqas fil-gwerra…” (not even in wartime).

It all makes for a pretty bleak Easter and, therefore, I was quite surprised by The Sunday Times survey last week about how optimistic people are feeling. Thank goodness they didn’t phone me up or I would have skewed all the percentages with my gloom.

But then I said to myself. Hang on. Maybe people are seeing the other side of the coin. Thanks to this ‘current situation’, Malta feels more and more like the Malta of my childhood: traffic is more or less at par with what it was like 35 years ago; families are going to the countryside for fresh air instead of congregating in some indoor plastic jungle; I’ve seen children playing football on the parvis of churches; and at the supermarket tills, people are swapping recipes.

Suddenly, because everything is more quiet, I’ve become more aware of the sounds around me. When I was little, every Friday at 3pm the church bells would toll in a certain sombre manner to mark the death of Christ. We’d be in the kitchen doing homework and my mother would tell us to make the sign of the cross and recite the Crede. I hadn’t noticed that bell ringing on Fridays for years and years – until now. And in the stillness I find myself making the sign of the cross and reciting the Crede.

Life is truly slowing down. The other day I even borrowed my mother’s extra rolling pin, just in case I get inspired to bake (only to read in the Times that yeast was out of stock, tut, tut). Increasingly, it feels like we’re living an extended moment of when there’s a power cut only without the lights going off.

Perhaps it’s not all impending doom. Maybe the ‘v-word’ which cannot be uttered, is taking us back to basics.

The Times of Malta on Wednesday carried a very powerful black-and-white photo of two nurses (taken by another nurse) clasping each other while waiting for a COVID-19 patient to be admitted under their care.

Can we organise a nationwide cheer for medics and healthcare professionals?

Their fear is palpable and real but they all follow the call of duty without hesitation. Surely, it’s the least we can do to get together on our balconies and doorsteps on an agreed day and time and clap for our front liners? It would be cathartic for all of us.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

twitter: @krischetcuti