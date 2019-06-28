We have been informed that about 700 doctors signed a petition for the protection of the unborn child (The Sunday Times of Malta, June 9). This is as it should be, as doctors’ mission is to help treat the sick in order to save their life. This is according to their oath of office. And not the other way round.

However, Commissioner for Child­ren Pauline Miceli, whose main objective is to safeguard children and ensure their well-being, has not yet voiced her opinion. It would be interesting to know if she is going to speak out. Hopefully, she under­stands and agrees that a child’s life starts at conception and not when the child is born.