Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara (ZĦN) is hosting the first Cardijn lecture of the year. Titled ‘A Christian Critique of the Capitalist System’, the lecture will be delivered online free of charge on June 8 at 7pm.

The lecture will be delivered by Stefano Zamagni, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and professor of economics at the University of Bologna.

Zamagni studied economics and commerce at the Sacro Cuore Catholic University in Milan. He then went on to read economics for his D Phil at the University of Oxford in 1973.

He is the former dean of the Economics Faculty at the University of Bologna and currently a professor of economics at the same university, and adjunct professor of international political economy at Johns Hopkins University Bologna Centre.

During his long academic career, Zamagni taught at several universities including the Sacro Cuore Catholic University, Milan, University of Parma and the University L. Bocconi, Milan.

He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is also a member of the scientific committee of various economic journals and reviews. His research interests include welfare economics, theory of consumer behaviour, social choice theory, economic epistemology, ethics, history of economic thought and civil economy.

On April 9, 2013, Pope Francis appointed Zamagni a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and on March 5, 2019, the pope appointed him president of the same Academy, succeeding British sociologist Margaret Archer. Besides, he also is a member of both the Pontifical Council on Justice and Peace, and of the Scientific Committee of the Pontifical Council for Culture.

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-christian-critique-of-the-capitalist-system-tickets-153848899199.