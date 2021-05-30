‘A Christian Critique of the Capitalist System’ is the title of the first Cardijn Lecture of 2021 being hosted by Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara (ZĦN). The lecture will be delivered online free of charge on Tuesday, June 8, at 7pm.

The lecture will be delivered by Prof. Stefano Zamagni, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and professor of economics at the University of Bologna.

Prof. Zamagni was born in Rimini. He studied at the Sacro Cuore Catholic University in Milan from where he has a laureate in economics and commerce in 1966. He then went on to read economics for his D Phil at the University of Oxford in 1973.

He is the former dean of the Economics Faculty at the University of Bologna and currently a full professor of economics at the same university, and adjunct professor of International Political Economy at Johns Hopkins University Bologna Centre. During his long academic career Prof. Zamagni taught at several universities including the Sacro Cuore Catholic University, Milan, University of Parma, and the University L. Bocconi, Milan.

He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is also a member of the scientific committee of various economic journals and reviews. His research interests include welfare economics, theory of consumer behaviour, social choice theory, economic epistemology, ethics, history of economic thought and civil economy.

On April 9, 2013, Pope Francis appointed Prof. Zamagni a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and on March 5, 2019, the Pope appointed him president of the same Academy, succeeding the British sociologist Prof. Margaret Archer. Besides this, he also is a member of both the Pontifical Council on Justice and Peace, and of the Scientific Committee of the Pontifical Council for Culture.

He is married to Prof. Vera Negri. They have two children and four nephews.

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-christian-critique-of-the-capitalist-system-tickets-153848899199.