On Christmas Eve, the Ursuline Sisters received a brand new 15-seat minivan thanks to a number of sponsors. The initiative was spearheaded by Alliance Real Estate and supported with donations from other corporate and personal sponsors over the past few weeks.

On receiving the vehicle keys, insurance documents and logbook at Angela House in Pietà, Mother Superior Sr Magdalene Cauchi thanked the donors for their kind support and explained how the van will help them improve the quality of life of the children in transporting them in more comfort.

Angela House is currently home for 28 children between the ages of three and 13, who live in three family groups. Each group has its own apartment where they are cared for by a nun with the support of volunteers.

Last Thursday, the children were also delighted by a surprise visit from popular Maltese artist Owen Leuellen, Maltese teenage football star Kailey Willis and other social media influencers.

Alliance CEO Michael Bonello, who presented the keys to Sr Cuachi, expressed gratitude to all those who supported the fundraising in recent weeks. He especially thanked Ruben Farrugia from Easygas Ltd and Paul Magro from Asfaltar Ltd for their substantial donations. He went on to explain how the company used its own resources and connections to bring the project to a successful conclusion within a very short time.

“Many of our partners, managers and property advisers donated funds themselves and petitioned donations from their network of contacts to make this happen,” Bonello said.

Additional funds, received as part of this initiative over and above the cost of the minivan, are already being allocated for other causes by the soon-to-be-launched Alliance Real Estate Foundation.

The handing-over event was also supported by Clubhouse Europe, Malta Daily, Crosscraft, Eurosport and Brown’s Pharmacy.