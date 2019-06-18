Valletta Film Festival is Malta’s biggest cinematic event showcasing 46 feature films and 50 short films from all over the world. The festival takes places at various venues around the capital city, mixing open-air and indoor cinema experiences.

Tremors

at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 9pm

Guatemalan writer-director Jayro Bustamante presents this convincing depiction of what it means to be a gay man in the highly religious Guatemalan society.

Pablo is a 40-year-old married father of two children. A role model and a practising Evangelical Christian, his perfect traditional life begins to crack when he falls in love with a man. Pablo finds his feelings in conflict with his beliefs. And his life becomes a hell of repressive intolerance when his family and his church decide to do whatever it takes to ‘cure him’, forcing Pablo to suppress his urges through therapy.

This screening was made possible with the help of Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement.

Also showing today

Where Man Returns at Valletta Campus Theatre at 1pm; Call Me Intern at Spazju Kreattiv at 2pm; Synonyms at Valletta Campus Theatre at 2.30pm; Islander at Spazju Kreattiv at 4pm; The Swallows of Kabul at Spazju Kreattiv at 6pm; Yao at Spazju Kreattiv at 9pm; Deep Cuts at Valletta Campus Theatre at 9pm.

Master class by Liliana Cavani at Valletta Campus Theatre at 5pm.

Short Film Programme A at Valletta Campus Theatre at 7pm.

Tickets may be obtained at https://www.vallettafilmfestival.com/2019-festival-pass-tickets/