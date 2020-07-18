Only a few months ago, activists and political commentators were united in calling for a “sustainable recovery” from the coronavirus. For a brief window of time, Maltese people from all walks of life seemed ready to consider the kind of changes that would cut national carbon emissions, promote sustainable practices in our homes and workplaces, and limit the risk of illness for vulnerable members of our communities.

In particular, the pandemic is offering cities all over the world an unprecedented opportunity to restructure society with sustainability and equity foremost in mind. However, the promises made during the confusion of COVID-19 seem to have been short- lived.

Since then, Malta’s political narrative has decidedly shifted to a “post-COVID-19” world. A case in point is the recently-launched government initiatives to attract people back into Valletta, with one measure being the waiving of CVA fees for people wanting to enter with their cars. In some ways, were it not for masks in shopping outlets and temperature checks at the door, things have reverted back to the status quo.

What this means, of course, is that any success Malta achieved at reducing ambient air pollution and environmental degradation has been quickly undone. Urban centres are choked with car fumes, assaulted by construction pollution, and buried by a dwindling lack of common spaces or green areas.

Traffic pollution, the biggest offender, is clearly back with a vengeance.

Furthermore, as flights continue to become more frequent and the island’s infrastructure experiences renewed strain, the precarious economic situation experienced by vulnerable members of Maltese society only stands to worsen.

Homelessness at the entrance to the city of Valletta is one sure indication that, no matter how quickly retail outlets are permitted to return to “business as usual”, the nation’s sense of normalcy is dangerously skewed. When it comes to the capital city, this shift in priorities is clear by comparison with other local authorities, and their efforts to act with the future in mind.

One prominent example over the past months has been the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, who announced that the “way we structure our recovery efforts will define our cities for decades to come”, in order to place citizens at the centre of their cities again.

So far, the Valletta local council shows no interest in that regard. The long-term, multigenerational and sustainable strategies being explored by our Italian neighbours has not turned the government’s myopic focus on economic ambitions.

Rather than set economic growth in its proper context, alongside human well-being and environmental security, it has overtaken both.

Green infrastructure targets need to be ambitious, evidence-based and considered as an investment in health and quality of life.

A greener and less resource-intensive economy, pioneered in Malta’s cities and subsequently expanded to encompass the rest of the islands, would give some credence to national claims to be committed to the climate-neutrality goal of the European Green Deal.

Ultimately, the pandemic has proved how vital local governments are to take responsibility and stand on the frontline, directly addressing citizens’ needs and fears.

It has also become clear that civil society is an essential watchdog, when authorities fall short in their mandate to safeguard the common good of society.

Right now the well-being of Valletta, and across all the islands’ urban areas, depends on some big decisions being taken. Rather than invest in wealth, it is time for us to invest in well-being.