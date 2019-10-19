Manchester United vs Liverpool: Sunday, October 20



Regardless of league position, form or star player availability, each set of fans belonging to these two footballing giants demand nothing less than blood, sweat and guts from the players on the pitch. Old Trafford will be electric come 5.15pm on Sunday, the songs and cheers will be rolling off the Stretford End and the players thoughts will be focused on three huge points…either way.

Manchester United head into the game on a poor run of results and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been vocal in the build-up to this game hinting that a win here could spark a return to the form seen when the Norwegian took over the helm. Injury doubts are a concern as David De Gea and Paul Pogba have been seeming all but ruled out however, Anthony Martial could return. United will need to show focus, fight and determination to keep the United faithful on their side.

Liverpool will head to Old Trafford with a run of eight wins from eight games in the Premier League campaign so far. The reds have had to battle hard for some of the amassed 24 points that sees them top of the table. Chelsea, Leicester and Sheffield United have all shown that organization and 90 minutes of concentration can provide Liverpool with a worthy challenge. The worry for Manchester United is that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit always seem to find a way! Goalkeeper Allison Becker could return for the reds along with Joel Matip in defense.

United enter the game as underdogs. However home advantage should not be ruled out as a factor in this game. United being desperate to kick start their season may not see a draw as an ideal result, but Liverpool will see it as another unbeaten game should it come to pass. Liverpool are huge favourites for the win and understandably so, being unbeaten in the league so far this season and on a winning streak of 17 straight league games.

With goals expected in the game, we turn to the strikers. Mohammed Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s recent Champions League game and will look to continue his form as he seeks his first goal against United. He is currently favourite for the first goal of the game at 5.50. Marcus Rashford leads the way for United after a fine goal for England in midweek, The Manchester talisman is currently 9.5 for the first goal of the game, offering great value!

A comprehensive list of odds for Manchester United vs Liverpool. A tough hard fought game with plenty of attacking action and possibly some last ditch defending. United will not lie down easy to their fierce rivals and will not want to see Liverpool add another victory to their current streak. On the other hand, if on full flying form Liverpool could be far too much for United to handle even at their very best!

We certainly cannot wait for this one.

