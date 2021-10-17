Sixteen of the old boys of the Lyceum class of 1974 got together last week, but this was not a typical reunion. The get-together was planned to go visit one of their classmates who has developed a severe case of ALS.

Joe Debono, a well-known media personality, was one of the organisers of previous get-togethers, so it was only right that he be the centre of this one.

The reunion, organised by Henry Zammit Cordina, also collected the sum of €750 that was presented to Joe, to be passed on to ALS Malta.

Joe, who can only communicate through an eye-activated computer, had prepared a note of welcome, which was read out to the rest of the old boys by Ġorġ Mallia. It showed that he had lost none of his wit and humour, in spite of the debilitating disease that has affected his body so badly.

It was a highly emotional meeting that also highlighted the ravages of ALS and the need for Maltese society to contribute towards alleviating its effect on sufferers.