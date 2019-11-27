Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow presenting a live screening of Present Laughter, a provocative comedy by Noël Coward, being staged by the UK National Theatre at The Old Vic Theatre, London.

The play, directed by Matthew Warchus, stars Andrew Scott in the role of star actor Garry Essendine.

As Garry prepares to embark on an overseas tour, the actor’s colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisisas his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

Present Laughter, rated 12A, will be screened live at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm. To watch a trailer of a previous performance and for bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org /en/ event/national-theatre-captured-live-present-laughter.