The third consecutive major defeat for the Nationalist Party in a general election should give rise to a debate on the way forward for a political force that has, in the past, brought about major positive change.

The people deserve an explanation and must be heard. One hopes that the party doesn’t waste time with reports only to ignore them. Instead, the PN needs to look forward, discuss and chart a path for everyone to see. While I have no aspiration to return to partisan politics, I want to share my thoughts on the party where I spent so many years of my teen and adult life.

As a lifetime member of the PN’s General Council, I will be endorsing Bernard Grech’s bid. I did not vote for him in the first contest because of the way a small group of people in the PN engineered a coup to oust a democratically elected leader.

But in a short span of two years, Grech made good use of the support pledged to him by former leader Adrian Delia and managed to present a more confident party to the electorate. He also made sure that all candidates were treated equally during the campaign, which allowed a new crop of talented, loyal, and charismatic politicians to be elected.

Still, Grech is the leader who presided over the largest defeat since the 1950s. It is legitimate to ask whether he has the credentials to lead the PN to another election in five years time. I want to trust Grech with the party’s leadership up until the MEP elections in two years.

With a revitalised parliamentary group, a change in tone and shrewd political insight, the PN can make a dent in the polls and improve its performance in the MEP elections. The target of electing three, possibly four, MEPs should remain top of the agenda. If a good result is not forthcoming, then Grech must make way for someone else to lead the party in 2027.

Roberta Metsola’s name is constantly brought up. Of course, Metsola needs to lead the MEP list of candidates in 2024, for her hard-earned success will shine back on the PN. However, it will be wise for the PN to have at least one MP as a candidate in the MEP elections.

If Grech needs to step down, and should Metsola decide to return to Maltese politics, an MP elected to the European Parliament would facilitate a smooth transition for her to leave Brussels and enter parliament through co-option.

Having a clear succession path is only part of what the PN needs to do to make itself credible and attractive again. The PN must get to terms with its financial situation and the restructuring exercise I had started when I was chairman at Media.Link must resume. Political media houses are simply not viable, while assets must be turned into opportunities for growth.

The PN must bring together its best minds in communications and invest in new technologies to reach the masses. It should set up a fundraising team solely dedicated to the general election to match Labour’s communications superiority.

The parliamentary group has an excellent basis on which to build its agenda. The PN’s manifesto is rich in ideas that would benefit the country. The PN shouldn’t just throw it out or simply wait until it is elected to bring about change. Parliament can be used to propose initiatives that do not divide the House.

As Malta will be dealing with its self-made crisis in the coming months, starting with the €8 billion debt, a GDP set to slow and inflation ready to spike, the new PN can show its mettle.

The 10 new economic sectors the PN promised to build when in power remain great ideas that can be realised if the government is wise enough to admit that the PN has always been smarter with the economy and long-term growth.

As bad as it looks, the PN cannot close its doors and give up. But, on the other hand, it can’t afford to descend into chaos once again and waste a legislature bickering on the past.

I can only wish my party, the political force that shaped my future and that of so many people from my generation, the very best of luck.

Pierre Portelli, former executive chairman, Media.Link