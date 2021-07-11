Since 2013, Malta has embarked on a clear reform programme that has changed so many aspects of our country. From economic initiatives to bold social changes, we can all agree that the Malta we live in today is far better off than it was in the past. Nevertheless, as a government we are aware that the situation in recent years was not perfect and it would be unrealistic to say otherwise.

In January 2020, the government led by Robert Abela sat down with key partners and stakeholders, took stock of the situation and got on with the job of modernising our institutions.

During the past months, we have implemented a series of reforms that have strengthened our democracy and the institutions that deliver it. Milestone achievements in this regard include the appointment of the commissioner of police through a public call issued by the Public Service Commission and following the approval by parliament’s Public Appointments Committee as stipulated in the revised Police Act.

The chief justice will now be appointed following a two-thirds majority vote in parliament together with the president of the republic, who will also be appointed following a two-thirds parliamentary majority rather than a simple majority as was done in the past.

These and other major constitutional and institutional reforms have been implemented with the endorsement of the Venice Commission and also led to the prime minister relinquishing his power to appoint members of the judiciary.

In parallel, we have enhanced our institutional development by carrying out a hefty investment in our legal and technical infrastructure. However, we did this all the while knowing the risks, threats and vulnerabilities these changes entail.

All this work has been recognised by various institutions: the European Commission, the Venice Commission and Moneyval, to name a few. Yet, two weeks ago, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Malta under increased monitoring. As a serious jurisdiction, Malta does not deserve this rating. Nevertheless, this should not stop our determination to continue implementing our reforms programme, which is already delivering tangible results.

We aim to promote stronger governance in economic sectors and respect for the rule of law - Byron Camilleri

Moneyval itself gave Malta a thumbs-up last month when a follow-up report confirmed that the country had made significant progress in the level of compliance with the FATF standards. Moneyval’s report also demonstrated that Malta no longer has “non-compliant” or “partially compliant” ratings. Interestingly, a very small number of other European countries can boast of having such high compliance ratings.

Given this situation, one would agree that this rating is not only a clear example of Malta’s commitment to the cause but also shows how efficient and effective Malta was in addressing the deficiencies highlighted in Moneyval’s 2019 report in a fairly short period of time. Let’s be clear, the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism is not just a government one. This involves numerous stakeholders who together pulled the same rope to identify weaknesses in our system, act on Moneyval’s recommendations and ensure compliance and transparency. Engagement and liaising with international partners were also an integral part of the process and our officials were always ready to communicate and clarify Malta’s position and achievements.

Now that we have achieved so much, we will certainly not slow down. In fact, good governance is one of the five economic pillars of Malta’s Economic Vision 2021-2031 as we aim to promote stronger governance in economic sectors and respect for the rule of law. Regrettably, we are doing all this work without the support of the opposition and certain members of society who seem to relish any negative news about our country.

As time wears on, the legacy of Abela will be that of a prime minister who, shortly after taking office, had to face a global pandemic. Nevertheless, this did not stop him from spearheading unprecedented reforms to strengthen good governance and the rule of law in this country.

As a government, we will keep doing what is necessary to ensure a better future for Malta and generations to come.