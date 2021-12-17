The 37 species of wild orchids that embellish Malta’s countryside for six months of the year are the subject of a new coffee-table book by internationally acclaimed award-winning nature photographer Johan Siggesson.

Artistic photography created during one orchid season (2020-2021) shapes Siggesson’s book, titled Marvellous Malta − Where Wild Orchids Grow, which he claims to be the first local publication of its kind.

“Most Maltese environmental news are of a negative character and, rightly so, but I wanted to create something positive that highlights the somewhat limited but wonderful Maltese nature. We need to know what actually exists and what we can experience if we take the time to look,” Siggesson says.

Autumn lady tresses

Normally conducting his work in Africa, Asia, Scandinavia or other parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic left Siggesson stranded in Malta, where he has been living for the past 20 years. He had never worked locally for various reasons but the pandemic led him to focus on the nature around him and eventually produce his first publication on the subject.

Tongue orchid Fan-lipped orchid Maltese pyramid orchid

“There are plenty of informative books about Maltese trees, insects, flowers, etc. but I never came across a coffee-table book that is more geared towards being beautiful than being informative. We find many similar books about Mdina, Valletta, etc. but not about Maltese nature. The book is an interesting merge between art and science,” he says, adding he intends to continue working on local nature in future.

Maltese spider orchid

The long-awaited orchid season starts a few weeks after the first heavy rains in September/October. Following a long, scorching hot summer, these life-giving rains make way for the first orchids of the season. During the following months, all the way until May, different species emerge in various locations around the Maltese islands. These include the Maltese spider orchid, the bumble bee orchid, the Maltese pyramid orchid, the tongue orchid and the naked man orchid.

The photographer says that, at the time of writing, it is generally accepted that there are 37 species of orchids in Malta.

“With minimal effort, you are likely to find about one-third of them. The other two-thirds are extremely rare or even possibly extinct. Unlike most orchids around the world, all the species here in Malta grow on the ground,” he points out.

Naked man orchid

Siggesson laments that the future for orchids in Malta does not look very promising.

“Orchids are hardy plants but are still unable to withstand the ongoing major destruction of natural habitats, which is a constant threat. This means that, sadly, most populations of Maltese orchids are on the decline.”

www.marvellousmalta.com