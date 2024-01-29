Mad, mad, mad.

Time was when this phrase referred primarily to the mutually assured destruction that nuclear war would engender. Superpowers facing off against each other knowing that each had the power to annihilate the other, with everything this implied. Power politics played out on the big stage.

Attempting to understand the power politics at play in Malta today implies a similar madness, but at a micro level. Mutually assured political destruction is one of the biggest ‘games of chicken’ currently being played out at the highest and deepest political levels in our country.

One doesn’t need a PhD in semaphore to get a handle on the insinuations, messages and barely veiled threats being hurled about the place these days. But containing and managing our dominant political herd does require considerable experience in the dark arts of Maltese politics.

Mad, mad, mad.

So concentrated and deeply rooted has corruption become across our land and so convoluted and twisted has its politics become, that it is now impossible, even unthinkable to imagine that everyone involved does not possess incriminating information on each other.

How else do we begin to explain the ‘extraordinary’ lengths to which our ‘extraordinary’ Prime Minister is willing to go to not only protect but actually reward criminality? In normal circumstances, one would be justified in questioning the intellectual capacity or sanity of a PM behaving as Robert Abela is currently doing.

But not in this Malta.

On the street, in the square, on social media, everywhere, everyone understands what is unfolding before our very eyes. No one is taken in any longer, no one believes that the words spoken mean what they say they mean, or that actions taken are what they appear to be. And especially amongst those speaking or performing them. And, for good measure, those blindly cheering them on.

Those Sunday ‘proclamations’ are now assuming full on madness, verbal munitions aimed at the various other sides.

The veneer of transparency and integrity is now so thin that it is barely a chimera. Such proclaimed values and principles have been reduced to an optional hobby and not even one practised by our PM.

Abela is basely compromising himself, his government, and his country in order to protect and defend some of the most corrupt and venal individuals and behaviour the country has ever seen. And he appears to be, in his own words, ‘serene’ in this behaviour. Macro and micro criminality effectively have the highest possible impunity.

Mad, mad, mad.

This madness is intended to protect not simply those individuals and networks from turning on each other but also to protect the ‘party’ (or what’s left of it) from turning in on itself too soon (for it will invariably happen). This political and institutional madness with its ubiquitous aura of threat is designed to ward off the danger that the testimony of one or two might presage the collapse of the whole. The signals from various key locations across Malta are clear.

Upcoming local and European elections may provide a context, but the underlying necessity is that of avoiding madness.

Ex and current politicians, business people, ministers, ‘journalists’, clerics, teachers, lovers, civil servants, police, lawyers, male and female, the guilty and the innocent, the young and the old are routinely implicated in this national madness. The interests of a powerful minority playing Russian roulette with the faithful and unfaithful majority.

With eyes wide shut, collective Maltese madness that threatens to bring the entire edifice crashing down with dreadful results for Malta.

Mad, mad, mad.