A long-time fan of the Beatles, Philip Pace has been collecting memorabilia of the Fab Four for almost 25 years.

He owns a vast array of original postcards, stamps, medals, books, statuettes and a host of other artefacts which document the rise and fall of the Liverpool band. He also has many records on various formats − from shellac to vinyl to mono tapes to cassettes.

Beatles memorabilia are one of the main attractions of the Maltex 2019 fair, running at the Casino Maltese in Valletta until tomorrow. Photo: Maltapost

“I prefer to hear the songs on vinyl… I find CDs to be cold,” Mr Pace said.

A good number of his prized possessions are now on display at the 20th edition of the Maltex fair being held at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

Mr Pace is glad to relate the band’s history and anecdotes to visitors interested in his collection, which includes a section dedicated to John Lennon and another one about the film The Yellow Submarine, the 1968 animated picture inspired by the Beatles’ music.

A collection of model cars. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Other music-related items in his cache include a copy of the script of Labyrinth, the 1986 fantasy film starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, and old records of other legendary singers and bands, including Elvis Presley and Queen.

The fair, organised annually by MaltaPost, together with the Malta Philatelic Society, has extended its scope in recent years to include more than just stamp collections.

Football fans may enjoy a rare collection of gears, annuals and flags of France’s FC Girondins de Bordeaux, simply known as Bordeaux. Its proud owner is Adrian Vassallo, who happens to be the chief operating officer of MaltaPost.

A set of old children’s pedal cars. Photo: Maltapost

“I started following the club in 1980 after I became a fan of Marius Trésor, who played in the French national team,” Mr Vassallo noted.

His collection includes memorabilia from the club’s best years in the 1980s, when they won the French Cup and the French League (1987) and other important anniversaries.

The fair also features a collection of model cars by Massimo Zahra and a set of old children’s pedal cars by Dione Farell.

A large part of the venue’s space is, of course, dedicated to philately.

Visitors can admire a thematic stamp collection on nature by the Bank of Valletta Philately Club, a set of mourning covers by Anthony Sant, dating from 1841 to the 1970s, and a collection of international stamps depicting St Sebastian, by Sebastian Said – one of the youngest exhibitors at the fair.

“A number of these stamps were issued in countries which no longer exist such as the Soviet Union and Yemen Republic,” the 20-year-old from Qormi pointed out.

Also on display is a set of stamps designed by heart surgeon Alex Manché and depicting the trio of comedians known as The Stage Commandos (Charles Clews, Johnny Catania and Laurie Bellizzi) and the group of performers known as The Entertainers (Armando Urso, Johnny Navarro and Nosi Ghirlando).

Carmel Bonnici presents an interesting collection dedicated to the ‘Karin Grech crosses’, featuring covers marked with the letter ‘X’.

When the teenaged daughter of Prof. Edwin Grech died after opening a letter bomb addressed to her father, all postal objects addressed to persons, or classes of persons, perceived to be ‘at risk’, were vetted for explosives and certified harmless for delivery. The early clearance certificate consisted in a letter X on the cover signed or initialled by one or most postal officials.

Another highlight is a collection of original early 17th-century letters from the Knights era belonging to expert philatelist and historian Chev. Dr Alfred Bonnici, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Maltex 2019 runs until tomorrow. Opening hours: 9.30am to 4.30pm. Entrance is free.

The personalised cover issued on the occasion of this year’s fair. Photo: Maltapost

Occasion card and personalised stamp/cover

For the special occasion, the MaltaPost Philatelic Bureau has issued an occasion card and a personalised stamp/cover. The card is available in mint and cancelled condition from the MaltaPost stand at the exhibition and from the Philatelic Bureau.

A temporary letter box service is also available during the opening hours of the exhibition.

The cards and mail posted will be cancelled with the Maltex special handstamp inscribed Maltex 19 − Malta Philatelic Exhibition and Collectors’ Fair.

Orders for the personalised stamp/cover and personalised stamps may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost plc 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001. Call 2596 1740 or e-mail: info@maltaphilately.com for more information.