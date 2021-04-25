Earlier this week, the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) launched its prospectus for full-time and part-time courses. The range and variety of courses are impressive – 190 full-time courses and 285 part-time courses. Beyond numbers, what is crucial is that the courses cater to each student’s needs, offering them a chance to progress from introductory level to Master’s level.

This year is a particularly special time for MCAST as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, the college awarded around 40,000 certificates to students who completed courses in arts, science and technology. These alumni are now leading in industry, contributing to our economy and making a difference in the private or public sector.

It was inspiring to hear four alumni sharing their stories of passion and commitment. They graduated in different areas, from engineering to applied sciences to creative arts. Still, they all shared the same experience that their learning at the college was relevant to the world of employment. MCAST qualifications engage key stakeholders from all sectors to challenge content, practice and support learners in engaging with the world of work more proactively.

MCAST has many success stories to tell with its student-centred approach. It is a story about helping learners to visualise possibilities of where they wish to advance in their career path. It is a story about making sure that no one is left behind. In preparing students, we need to focus on the learning process and expose students to current industry practices, knowledge and tools.

The college excels in this area as it has built a network of almost 2,000 companies that help link learners’ talents to those of industry. As expressed by the president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Marisa Xuereb, industry looks at MCAST as a key player for the future.

COVID-19 has challenged the education sector in unprecedented ways - Justyne Caruana

The tagline chosen by the college as part of its rebranding – ‘Designed to shape our future’ – is also a reminder that the preparation of today’s student needs to be forward-looking.

A higher-education institution like MCAST is not only a course provider. Its educators inspire and shape the lives of students who choose to embark on the vocational education and training experience. This route offers learners the chance to immerse themselves in hands-on learning through apprenticeships and direct experience within industry.

The government is determined to keep investing in high-quality vocational education and training.

We need to keep providing a supportive institutional infrastructure and we need to keep strengthening these vital links with the industry. We will continue with investments in infrastructure and programmes to ensure continuous improvement.

The investment to keep developing learning spaces reflects our vision on return of investment.

COVID-19 has challenged the education sector in unprecedented ways. However, institutions like MCAST have shown us that effort and perseverance prevail. Educators and staff at the college have shown a relentless commitment even in trying times to ensure that learning continues for the benefit of students.

MCAST is one of a number of key players in the post-COVID strategy as a partner to reach our educational, social and economic objectives.

I am proud to form part of a government committed to keep investing in each student.

Within the Education Ministry and all the educational institutions falling under my portfolio, I have collaborators, educators and supporting staff who are hands on and are giving their input to ensure that Malta’s future generations are given the necessary skills to eventually engage in an economic activity that will reward him/her to enjoy a quality life.

Justyne Caruana, Minister for Education