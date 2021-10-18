Many citizens from the 27 European member states often see the European Parliament as an institution far away. Most are aware of the general discussions that take place in Brussels but often feel that these meetings and decisions which come out of them are far disconnected from their daily lives.

I have always been of the view that MEPs should be able to discuss both the big issues, such as creating a fair and social Union, but also issues which may be smaller in scope but more practical and directly affect people’s life.

That is why one of the causes that I took on almost immediately was the need of a common European charger for mobile phones, tablets and other small digital devices.

In the European Union, approximately 420 million mobile phones and other portable electronic devices were sold in the last year and, on average, a consumer owns around three mobile phone chargers. The situation is inconvenient and costly for consumers who spend approximately €2.4 billion annually on standalone chargers that do not come with their electronic devices. In addition, disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tons of e-waste annually.

After more than a year and half of working on this issue, I am pleased that the European Commission has presented a legislative proposal to establish a single charger for smartphones, tablets and other devices in two years. The proposal will require all manufacturers to harmonise the charging points on devices using a USB-C charging point and to make their software protocol for fast charging interchangeable between brands and devices.

Without a doubt, this proposal is a step in the right direction but, unfortunately, it is long overdue. For more than a decade, the European Parliament has called for binding requirements to introduce a common charger. Until today, it had been left to the goodwill and self-regulation of private companies and this is simply not good enough nor acceptable.

Having legal requirements for a common charger is an important step against e-waste and consumer inconvenience, caused by the prevalence of different, incompatible chargers for electronic devices. It will further help reuse old electronics, save money and reduce unnecessary costs to the consumer and the environment.

Amending the radio equipment directive, which is the legal act covering electronic devices and equipment, cannot be the sole solution for this issue. For this change to truly influence the lives of European citizens, rules on harmonising the external power supply must also be introduced.

The interchangeability of the external power supply will be addressed by the revision of the Commission’s ecodesign regulation that will be launched later this year.

We should also consider all kinds of electronic devices and wireless charging systems in the scope of the new rules, as many smartphones now use such systems. The EU legislation should be developed with future technological developments in mind, otherwise, we might risk being obsolete within a few years.

The proposal will now need to be adopted by the European Parliament and the Council and a transition period of 24 months from the date of adoption will give the industry ample time to adapt before the entry into application.

Solutions to issues such as a common European charger shows how decisions taken far away leave a lasting impact on consumer lives. It is our duty as elected representatives to ensure that we debate and find solutions which truly leave a positive impact on our communities.

Only by bringing the decision-making process closer to the needs of our society will we ensure that citizens feel like a core part of the European Union.