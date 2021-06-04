Every institution must update its policies and strategies to remain relevant for its clients, assist them in achieving their goals and substantially contribute towards economic growth and wealth generation of the nation. I am proud to oversee that MCAST is revisiting its strategic plan and coming up with a new one to cover the years 2022-2027.

The current pandemic crisis is challenging different industries and sectors around the world. However, vocational education and training (VET) are being uniquely impacted, in terms of how VET practitioners are being forced to anticipate and adapt to what could very well be a significantly changed labour market in the coming months and years.

According to the OECD, COVID-19 affected almost 1.6 billion learners from pre-primary to tertiary education, including VET.

Education policymakers must work towards a response to the crisis, learning from the newly- adapted digital platforms, updated teaching and learning methods as well as assessment and work practices.

In the years ahead, as the country recovers from the pandemic, educational institutions must continue working towards teaching the skills students need to find a footing in a radically altered labour market. Stepping up to meet this challenge will emerge as an essential engine of economic growth, critical for learners and for employers in search of talent to fill new roles and fuel a national resurgence.

In formulating this MCAST strategy and policy document, the Council Recommendations on Vocational Education and Training (VET) for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience were taken on board. Moreover, the Education Ministry, in its document ‘Framework for the education strategy for Malta 2014- 2024’, has set a clear objective: “to improve the quality and effectiveness of our country and to develop a society that is competent, resourceful, critically conscious and competitive in a global economy driven by information, knowledge and innovation.”

In the context of lifelong learning, the framework supports the modernisation process of vocational education and training as well as apprenticeship, traineeship, work-based and work-placed learning initiatives.

This government believes in the potential which the college has to develop into a community college for all, to welcome learners who wish to improve their employability and to become a hub for learning activities by establishing lasting partnerships with the local communities, employers and non-governmental organisations.

The face of education has changed and our student profile has changed. We have adapted to provide our students with the best possible on-site and remote services and learning options. Similarly, we aim to provide learners with innovative support, including online tutoring and library services, on-campus hotspots as needed and digital course materials. Today’s increasingly automated workplace demands both kinds of learning and the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic will make both even more critical.

The college should be outward-looking and responsive to the changing labour market. It should offer comprehensive programmes of career-oriented, post-secondary education and training to assist individuals in finding and keeping employment, to meet the needs of employers and the changing work environment and to support the economic and social development of their local and diverse communities.

This also includes strengthening the re-upskilling of workers within the ever-changing labour market and preparing students to successfully proceed to further and higher education programmes. Online learning, hybrid courses, virtual mentoring and other forms of remote access must now be harnessed on a new scale to facilitate the teaching and learning of academic and technical skills.

The college should not just focus on student engagement, retention, involvement and building a greener workforce but instil in students a civic sense to safeguard our environment and promote social cohesion and well-being.

The plan highlights seven strategic objectives, namely: (1) invest in modern infrastructure that is fit for current and future staff and students; (2) strengthen quality and relevance to enhance the students’ learning experience; (3) position Work-Based Learning (WBL) at the heart of all professional and vocational training programmes offered by MCAST; (4) reinforce the image and build the esteem of vocational and professional education and training; (5) broaden the local and international MCAST partner network; (6) provide support to and reinforce the management and governance structures; and (7) incentivise the development of applied research and sustainable innovation across the college.

Industry partners in this process are central to the quality and relevance of the education and training which our students are receiving.

I encourage all stakeholders and the public to participate in the public consultation process about this strategic plan to continue to improve our institutions which have at heart the overall well-being of our students, our industry and the quality of life of our citizens.

Justyne Caruana, Minister for Education