The band of the Police force will be giving a concert in Labour Road, Marsa, on Friday at 7.30pm,

The band will be playing Christmas music with the participation of Kevin Borg, Dorothy Bezzina, Neville Refalo, Analise Mifsud, Mark Tonna, soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena, Harmonic Ensemble Music and Voice Academy as well as the Wallace Pipe Band.

Musical direction will be under assistant commissioner Mro Anthony Cassar. Proceeds will be in aid of Dar tal-Providenza.