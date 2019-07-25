An orchestral and vocal concert of Italian arias and operas by the Santa Luċija local council in collaboration with the Medina Foundation for Music will take place tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Chinese Garden of Serenity.

Bringing together some of the most talented musicians and singers on the island, the St Paul Chamber Ensemble continues to provide high-calibre performances with a repertoire that is not only audience-engaging but also specifically chosen to push the orchestra’s technical capacities to higher levels.

Under the professional baton of Mark Agius, the 50 up and coming musicians will be accompanying Karen Gatt Darmenia and Frances Catherine Farrugia (sopranos), Joseph Aquilina (tenor) and Louis Andrew Cassar (baritone).

Some of the works performed will be accompanied by the resident concert choir Anacrusis. The repertoire will feature classical works such as O Sole Mio, Funiculi Funicula, Duetto Buffo di due Gatti, Largo Al Factotum and Nessun Dorma, among others.

Entrance is free. Tickets may be obtained from the council during opening hours or by calling 2166 6600 or 2782 0381.